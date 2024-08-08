Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the restaurant operator on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Jack in the Box has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.6% per year over the last three years. Jack in the Box has a dividend payout ratio of 24.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Jack in the Box to earn $7.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JACK traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.64. The stock had a trading volume of 112,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,654. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.76. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.14. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $369.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $30,880.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,693,404.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 800 shares of company stock valued at $41,514 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on JACK. StockNews.com cut Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.61.

View Our Latest Analysis on Jack in the Box

About Jack in the Box

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

