Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the restaurant operator on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.
Jack in the Box has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.6% per year over the last three years. Jack in the Box has a dividend payout ratio of 24.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Jack in the Box to earn $7.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.
Jack in the Box Stock Performance
NASDAQ:JACK traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.64. The stock had a trading volume of 112,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,654. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.76. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.91.
Insider Buying and Selling at Jack in the Box
In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $30,880.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,693,404.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 800 shares of company stock valued at $41,514 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have weighed in on JACK. StockNews.com cut Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.61.
View Our Latest Analysis on Jack in the Box
About Jack in the Box
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Jack in the Box
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Cybersecurity Stock Surges, Promising Double-Digit Gains
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Energy Provider’s Stock Skyrockets on Huge Q2 Earnings Beat
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Robinhood Stock Shows Why Shareholders Could Expect Higher Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.