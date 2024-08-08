Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on JACK. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.61.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on JACK

Jack in the Box Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of JACK stock traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.60. 212,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,509. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.76. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $96.82.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.14. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $369.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.81 million. Jack in the Box’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack in the Box

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total value of $30,880.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,693,404.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 800 shares of company stock worth $41,514. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 996,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,342,000 after buying an additional 425,079 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 26.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 626,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,937,000 after acquiring an additional 130,214 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 261.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 557,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,408,000 after purchasing an additional 403,423 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Jack in the Box by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 358,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,350,000 after purchasing an additional 15,061 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.