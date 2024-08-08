Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.100-6.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Jack in the Box also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.10 to $6.25 EPS.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JACK. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.61.
Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $369.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.81 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.99%.
In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total value of $30,880.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,693,404.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 800 shares of company stock valued at $41,514. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
