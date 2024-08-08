Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.85-$8.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99. Jacobs Solutions also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.850-8.050 EPS.

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $139.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Jacobs Solutions has a one year low of $120.71 and a one year high of $154.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.70.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 22.39%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on J. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. William Blair lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $158.00 price objective (up from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $157.55.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total value of $979,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 534,138 shares in the company, valued at $74,747,271.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $2,983,750. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

