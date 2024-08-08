James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Compass Point

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) had its target price cut by Compass Point from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of James River Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, James River Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.17.

NASDAQ JRVR traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.31. 49,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,064. The company has a market capitalization of $276.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.53. James River Group has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $16.39.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). James River Group had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a positive return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $188.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that James River Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. James River Group’s payout ratio is -9.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of James River Group in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of James River Group in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in James River Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of James River Group by 1,902.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 26,256 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

