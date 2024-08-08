Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.88.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JBI shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Janus International Group from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on JBI

Janus International Group Price Performance

NYSE JBI traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,642,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,852. Janus International Group has a twelve month low of $9.16 and a twelve month high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average is $14.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.91.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $248.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.42 million. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 13.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Janus International Group will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Janus International Group

In related news, insider Peter Frayser sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 217,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus International Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Janus International Group by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus International Group during the first quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management acquired a new stake in Janus International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Janus International Group

(Get Free Report

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.