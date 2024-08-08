Javier Olivan Sells 412 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.48, for a total transaction of $214,849.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,057.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Javier Olivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 25th, Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.00, for a total transaction of $190,756.00.

On Thursday, July 18th, Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.86, for a total value of $195,642.32.

On Thursday, July 11th, Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.81, for a total value of $218,693.72.

On Friday, July 5th, Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.00, for a total value of $210,944.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.41, for a total transaction of $211,936.92.

On Thursday, June 20th, Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total transaction of $206,824.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.75, for a total transaction of $208,369.00.

On Thursday, June 6th, Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.98, for a total value of $203,107.76.

On Thursday, May 30th, Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.67, for a total value of $194,328.04.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.70, for a total transaction of $194,752.40.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $488.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $494.62 and a 200-day moving average of $481.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.38 and a 52-week high of $542.81.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The company had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in META. Arvest Trust Co. N A lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 1,116 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 3,375 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. ABLE Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 322 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 14,966 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $572.51.

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

