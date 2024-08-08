JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) PT Lowered to $32.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on JFrog from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of JFrog from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on JFrog from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.47.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG traded down $10.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,904,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,587. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.51 and a beta of 0.96. JFrog has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $48.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.94.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $103.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.53 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. Analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $502,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,716,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,450,336.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other JFrog news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $502,377.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,716,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,450,336.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 5,882 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $220,633.82. Following the sale, the executive now owns 559,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,969,365.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 287,207 shares of company stock valued at $10,016,164. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JFrog during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in JFrog in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JFrog by 33.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

