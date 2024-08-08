J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $200.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.98% from the company’s current price.
J&J Snack Foods Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of J&J Snack Foods stock opened at $165.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.00. J&J Snack Foods has a 52-week low of $133.23 and a 52-week high of $176.38.
J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $439.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.92 million. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that J&J Snack Foods will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.
J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.
