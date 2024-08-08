J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $200.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.98% from the company’s current price.

J&J Snack Foods Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of J&J Snack Foods stock opened at $165.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.00. J&J Snack Foods has a 52-week low of $133.23 and a 52-week high of $176.38.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $439.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.92 million. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that J&J Snack Foods will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $27,404,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 542,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,488,000 after purchasing an additional 99,264 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,473,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,985,000 after purchasing an additional 95,684 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,636,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,544,000 after purchasing an additional 71,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in J&J Snack Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $8,909,000. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

