Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $172.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.14 million. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 0.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share.

Johnson Outdoors stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.11. The company had a trading volume of 68,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,477. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.68. The firm has a market cap of $371.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson Outdoors has a 12-month low of $32.79 and a 12-month high of $59.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 280.85%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

