JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Price Target to $327.00

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $326.00 to $327.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CPAY. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Corpay from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Corpay from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Corpay in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Corpay from $326.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Corpay from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.00.

Get Corpay alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CPAY

Corpay Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CPAY traded up $14.30 on Thursday, hitting $284.58. 188,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,708. Corpay has a 52 week low of $220.39 and a 52 week high of $319.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $272.28. The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.04. Corpay had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $975.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corpay will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corpay

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPAY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter worth $33,840,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter worth $1,327,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter worth $1,398,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corpay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.