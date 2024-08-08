JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Price Target to $34.00

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.58.

NASDAQ:EVER opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. EverQuote has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $28.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.78. The company has a market cap of $843.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 0.96.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $117.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 72.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that EverQuote will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Julia Brncic sold 2,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $55,481.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 118,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,257.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David B. Blundin sold 3,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $87,266.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 264,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,085,159.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julia Brncic sold 2,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $55,481.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 118,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,257.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,777 shares of company stock worth $1,712,401 in the last quarter. 29.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 10,813 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 446.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote in the first quarter worth about $672,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

