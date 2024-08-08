JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target to $55.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 41.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Magna International from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.94.

NYSE:MGA opened at $38.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59. Magna International has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $60.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magna International will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 35.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,102,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,118,000 after acquiring an additional 289,105 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 950,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 1.0% in the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 667,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 189,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 53,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 5.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

