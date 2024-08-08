JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target to $41.00

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AXTA. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NYSE AXTA opened at $33.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $37.49.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12,022.2% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 111.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

