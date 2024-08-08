JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Price Target to $48.00

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BEAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.95. 75,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,018. Beam Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.81.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 37.33% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $11.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 998,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,459,403.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 2,648.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

