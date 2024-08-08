JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target to $121.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $112.00 to $121.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.98% from the stock’s previous close.

FRT has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.82.

NYSE:FRT traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.11. 64,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,410. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $85.59 and a 1-year high of $115.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.38 and its 200-day moving average is $102.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.36). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 25,730 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,553.3% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 207,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,403,000 after buying an additional 195,137 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 309,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,567,000 after buying an additional 19,453 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,355,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,726,000 after acquiring an additional 469,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 51,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 20,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

