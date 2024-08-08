JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Price Target to $54.00

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 185.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of RCKT opened at $18.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.71. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $32.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, insider John Militello sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $25,194.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,185.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, insider John Militello sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $25,194.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,185.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Andrew White sold 3,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $61,700.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,565.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,755 shares of company stock worth $358,654. 31.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCKT. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 296,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,212 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,305,000. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 20,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

