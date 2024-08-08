Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.80.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Performance

KPTI traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.83. 152,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,462. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average is $1.12. The company has a market cap of $103.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.21. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.95.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 360,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $360,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,209. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,275,473 shares of company stock worth $1,234,542. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Karyopharm Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,769,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 108,286 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 295.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 54,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

