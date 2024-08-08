Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $88.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BNP Paribas lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.45.

NYSE:FIS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,194,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,148,012. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.74 and a 200 day moving average of $71.66. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $78.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -14.08%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,510.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIS. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,461,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 178,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,723,000 after buying an additional 16,337 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $1,244,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 10,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

