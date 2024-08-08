Kemper Co. (KMPR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on September 3rd

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2024

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPRGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

Kemper has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years. Kemper has a payout ratio of 22.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kemper to earn $5.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.

Kemper Stock Performance

NYSE:KMPR opened at $59.67 on Thursday. Kemper has a fifty-two week low of $38.32 and a fifty-two week high of $65.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.36. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPRGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Kemper had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kemper will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kemper

In other news, Director Gerald Laderman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.01 per share, for a total transaction of $305,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,867. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Kemper from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kemper currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kemper

About Kemper

(Get Free Report)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

See Also

Dividend History for Kemper (NYSE:KMPR)

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.