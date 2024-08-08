Kemper Co. (KMPR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on September 3rd

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.
Kemper has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years. Kemper has a payout ratio of 22.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kemper to earn $5.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.
Kemper Stock Performance
NYSE:KMPR opened at $59.67 on Thursday. Kemper has a fifty-two week low of $38.32 and a fifty-two week high of $65.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.36. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Insider Buying and Selling at Kemper
In other news, Director Gerald Laderman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.01 per share, for a total transaction of $305,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,867. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
KMPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Kemper from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kemper currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.
About Kemper
Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.
