Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.11.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMI
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinder Morgan
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $20.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.79. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $21.86.
Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 104.55%.
About Kinder Morgan
Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kinder Morgan
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- What Are Bonds? A High-Level Overview
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Super Micro Stock Drops Sharply After Earnings on Margin Concerns
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Lyft’s First-Ever Profit, but the Outlook Is a Speed Bump
Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.