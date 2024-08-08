Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 343 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 5,311,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,324,000 after purchasing an additional 462,239 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Baxter International by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Baxter International by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 286,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,232,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Baxter International in the 1st quarter worth about $2,185,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Baxter International by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,206,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,553,000 after acquiring an additional 84,808 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Baxter International from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Baxter International in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

Baxter International Stock Performance

BAX traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,242,468. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Baxter International Inc. has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $44.01. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.91.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

