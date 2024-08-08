Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,662 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,693 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,166,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,648 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,489 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Halliburton by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 25,233 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 206,692 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after acquiring an additional 84,771 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on HAL. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,066,119. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE HAL opened at $31.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.98. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $30.31 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.93.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.