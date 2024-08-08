Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRAFree Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 364.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,742.6% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of IFRA stock opened at $43.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.34 and a 200 day moving average of $42.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

