Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AI. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its position in C3.ai by 2,547.8% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 896,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,273,000 after purchasing an additional 862,811 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in C3.ai by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,832,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,313,000 after purchasing an additional 568,369 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $10,879,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in C3.ai by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,647,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,239,000 after purchasing an additional 317,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in C3.ai by 541.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 108,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 91,774 shares during the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C3.ai Trading Up 1.1 %

AI traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,100,260. C3.ai, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.23 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.09.

Insider Activity

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.18. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 30.95% and a negative net margin of 93.36%. The business had revenue of $86.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.45 million. Research analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 3,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $82,817.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,668.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on AI shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on C3.ai from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities raised C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on C3.ai from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of C3.ai in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

C3.ai Company Profile

(Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

