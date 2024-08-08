Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short Dow30 were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 by 716.7% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,309,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short Dow30 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,265,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in ProShares Short Dow30 by 412.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 114,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 92,274 shares during the period.

ProShares Short Dow30 Stock Down 1.3 %

ProShares Short Dow30 stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.95. 124,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,598. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.05. ProShares Short Dow30 has a 12 month low of $27.42 and a 12 month high of $34.74.

ProShares Short Dow30 Profile

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

