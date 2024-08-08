Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $379,000 Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 247.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Exelon by 646.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $37.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.52. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $42.15.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Exelon had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

