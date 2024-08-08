Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,407 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,280,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,049,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,031 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 38,087,489 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,377,708,000 after acquiring an additional 337,729 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 36,649,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,325,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,439 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 80,631.1% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 33,460,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,205,251,000 after acquiring an additional 33,419,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 29,995,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,079,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

ENB stock opened at $38.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $38.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.69.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.669 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.01%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

