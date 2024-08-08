Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,287 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PARA. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 134,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 541.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 708,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,481,000 after buying an additional 598,235 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 207,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 73,112 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 355.7% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 52,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 40,839 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 662,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,798,000 after buying an additional 112,578 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.24. 824,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,698,545. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average is $11.80. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -133.33%.

PARA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus cut shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

