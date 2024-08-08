Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 308 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth $43,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of AMETEK from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.29.

AMETEK Stock Down 0.1 %

AMETEK stock opened at $156.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.08 and its 200-day moving average is $172.45. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.89 and a fifty-two week high of $186.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 19.51%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.68%.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,029.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,315,029.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $250,194.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,579.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.