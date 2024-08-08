Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 298,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,058,000 after purchasing an additional 34,971 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 167,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after buying an additional 72,143 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the first quarter worth $5,130,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 36.0% during the first quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 21,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the first quarter worth $3,337,000.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYI traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.60. The stock had a trading volume of 698,071 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.72.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Cuts Dividend

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.4997 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd.

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

