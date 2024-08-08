KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 65.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Argus raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

KKR stock traded up $2.10 on Thursday, reaching $110.89. 374,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,944,043. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.72 and a 12 month high of $128.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.70%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 1,956,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at $247,641,076.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 37,554,644 shares of company stock worth $1,725,355,039 in the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

