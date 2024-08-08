KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KREF shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $10.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.99. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $14.12. The company has a current ratio of 392.62, a quick ratio of 392.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.27 million, a P/E ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 0.99.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($1.87). The firm had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.47 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.36%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -217.39%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 21,842.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

