KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) PT Lowered to $960.00 at Citigroup

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $990.00 to $960.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and set a $950.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded KLA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $735.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $805.29.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $697.72 on Monday. KLA has a 52-week low of $440.15 and a 52-week high of $896.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $804.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $726.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KLA will post 29.09 EPS for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Insider Activity at KLA

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total value of $1,702,815.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,063,876.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total transaction of $1,702,815.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,063,876.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total value of $536,118.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,473.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,332 shares of company stock worth $9,031,630. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLA

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in KLA by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,341,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

