Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.100-4.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion. Koppers also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.10-4.60 EPS.

Koppers Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of KOP traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,857. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.85. Koppers has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research note on Monday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Koppers news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,500 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $106,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,626,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $319,850 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

