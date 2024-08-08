Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $55.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.40% from the company’s current price.

KLIC has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

KLIC traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.94. 481,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,014. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.07 and its 200 day moving average is $48.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -32.63 and a beta of 1.40. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52 week low of $38.83 and a 52 week high of $56.95.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth $1,549,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 4,923 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

