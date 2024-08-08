KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) CEO Brent C. Bruun Sells 2,440 Shares

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) CEO Brent C. Bruun sold 2,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total value of $11,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,212.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of KVH Industries stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,886. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $8.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average of $4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $88.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.61.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $28.67 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised KVH Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 962,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 268,724 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 116,895 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 19.1% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 266,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 42,613 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd grew its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 187.2% during the first quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 162,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KVH Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $859,000. 73.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals.

