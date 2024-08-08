Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Stock Position Lowered by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LW. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.1% in the second quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 42,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 840,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,641,000 after acquiring an additional 204,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LW. Barclays dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Consumer Edge lowered Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $108.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.70.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LW traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.76. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.99 and a fifty-two week high of $111.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 10,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.43 per share, for a total transaction of $554,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 173,377 shares in the company, valued at $9,610,287.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lamb Weston

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.