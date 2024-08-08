Lido Staked ETH 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $112.12 Million (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be bought for approximately $2,328.02 or 0.04239202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido Staked ETH has a market cap of $22.86 billion and $112.12 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded 27.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Lido Staked ETH

Lido Staked ETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 9,818,187 tokens. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 9,817,464.21763658. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 2,523.42005127 USD and is up 0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $109,232,954.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

