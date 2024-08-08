Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $140-157 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $142.90 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.000-5.500 EPS.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LGND traded down $5.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.32. 159,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.25. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $49.24 and a 12-month high of $112.13.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $41.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 79.30% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Report on Ligand Pharmaceuticals
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 5,156 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $446,818.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,024.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Andrew Reardon sold 10,000 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total transaction of $830,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,205 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,903.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 5,156 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $446,818.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,024.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,882. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ligand Pharmaceuticals
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- What Are Bonds? A High-Level Overview
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Super Micro Stock Drops Sharply After Earnings on Margin Concerns
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Lyft’s First-Ever Profit, but the Outlook Is a Speed Bump
Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.