Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $140-157 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $142.90 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.000-5.500 EPS.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND traded down $5.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.32. 159,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.25. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $49.24 and a 12-month high of $112.13.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $41.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 79.30% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LGND has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $127.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 5,156 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $446,818.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,024.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Andrew Reardon sold 10,000 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total transaction of $830,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,205 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,903.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 5,156 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $446,818.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,024.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,882. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.