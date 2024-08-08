Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,900 Shares of FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FONAR were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FONR. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of FONAR during the fourth quarter worth about $4,277,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FONAR during the fourth quarter worth about $1,201,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in FONAR by 725.1% during the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FONAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FONAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 50.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised FONAR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

FONAR stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.87. 1,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,264. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.35. FONAR Co. has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $24.05. The firm has a market cap of $106.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.19.

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.72 million for the quarter. FONAR had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.66%.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.

