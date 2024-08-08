Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Buys 235 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innospec were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Innospec by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,115,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $401,670,000 after acquiring an additional 161,249 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Innospec by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,972,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $254,284,000 after purchasing an additional 22,094 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Innospec by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,895,000 after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Innospec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,925,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,444,000 after buying an additional 8,644 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Innospec news, SVP Hardy Louis Griffin III sold 525 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total transaction of $68,134.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,994.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.30. 49,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,428. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.17. Innospec Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $133.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.73 million. Innospec had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

