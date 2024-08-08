Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Buys 64 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $439,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,900,000. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 24.0% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 237,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $192,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other BlackRock news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,509 shares of company stock worth $55,981,794. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK stock traded up $13.80 on Thursday, hitting $853.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,308. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $885.10. The company has a market capitalization of $126.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $806.82 and its 200-day moving average is $798.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $910.00 to $920.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BlackRock from $924.00 to $912.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $872.29.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

