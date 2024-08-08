Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Buys 717 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Landstar System by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 209.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ LSTR traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $189.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.13 and a twelve month high of $201.40.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 22.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LSTR shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna upped their target price on Landstar System from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Landstar System from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.73.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

