Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Buys 966 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,988,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,663,421. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $70.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.04 and its 200 day moving average is $62.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.42.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on PayPal from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie increased their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.94.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

