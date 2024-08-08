Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth $2,222,000. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 207.8% during the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at $5,179,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medpace by 155.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,409,000 after purchasing an additional 137,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Medpace from $464.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Medpace in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Medpace from $469.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medpace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.00.

Medpace Price Performance

MEDP traded up $10.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $378.29. 86,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,864. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.85. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.21 and a 12 month high of $459.77.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.21. Medpace had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 55.14%. The company had revenue of $528.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.22, for a total transaction of $1,575,742.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 660,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,983,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 5,695 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.49, for a total transaction of $2,252,315.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 654,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,909,901.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.22, for a total value of $1,575,742.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 660,351 shares in the company, valued at $260,983,922.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,737 shares of company stock worth $3,850,058 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

