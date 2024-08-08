Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 4,810.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 567,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,955,000 after purchasing an additional 556,266 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $373,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Kroger by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 102,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 37,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Up 0.7 %

KR traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $54.29. The company had a trading volume of 691,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,051,088. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.45. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $58.34.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. Kroger had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The company had revenue of $45.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Kroger’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total value of $109,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,975.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Kroger to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.64.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

