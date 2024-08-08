Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 246.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First American Financial by 548.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 42,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 35,721 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the second quarter worth $398,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 99.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in First American Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 225,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,246 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on FAF. Barclays cut their price objective on First American Financial from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on First American Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Shares of First American Financial stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.30. The company had a trading volume of 173,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,813. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.86. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $65.54.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 101.44%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

