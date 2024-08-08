Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,705,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,686,000 after acquiring an additional 462,891 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,685,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304,709 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,040,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,892,000 after acquiring an additional 723,549 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,469,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,246,000 after acquiring an additional 222,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $443,844,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ traded up $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $238.89. 357,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,637. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.36. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.50 and a 52-week high of $274.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 30.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $291.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Argus upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $287.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,844,638. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,844,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,831 shares of company stock valued at $7,261,502 over the last ninety days. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

