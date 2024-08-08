Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $581,000 Position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 2,366.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Cim LLC acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ETD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,050. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a one year low of $25.33 and a one year high of $35.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.30. The stock has a market cap of $764.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.28.

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $168.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.73%.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

In related news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,715,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,256,742.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

